LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University will suspend all classroom teaching for two weeks after spring break.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that the "rapidly changing situation" with COVID-19 led to the move.
Spring break runs from March 15-22, and the two weeks following that will be all remote learning.
In a letter to the IU community Tuesday, President Michael A. McRobbie said "the health and safety of our IU community is our primary concern in this fluid situation, and we are taking decisions as warranted following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with state and county health departments."
No cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on any IU campus, though two students have "self-reported presumptively positive tests for COVID-19 after being in a CDC-designated Level 3 country while studying abroad." Those students are back in the United state and recovering at home. Neither has returned to campus, McRobbie said.
The university said students are encouraged to go home during the weeks off.
McRobbie said he plans to resume face-to-face teaching April 6, though that could change.
