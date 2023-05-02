LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg is offering free courses for Indiana high school students this summer.
Ivy Tech's Sellersburg campus offers 38 programs in eight schools. According to a news release, the summer courses provide an opportunity for students to earn college credits.
Students who qualify for the summer courses receive free tuition and textbooks, and they aren't limited on the number of courses they can take. For students to qualify, they must be an Indiana resident at any high school, including eighth graders entering ninth grade, graduating seniors, and homeschool students, as well as adult high school students.
"Our K-14 Office is extremely happy to offer free summer courses to any high school student in our service area," said Bill Krammes, executive director K-14 Initiatives. "Courses can be used to transfer to a four-year college, complete an Ivy Tech Certificate, or explore a technical field you may be interested in pursuing."
