LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools announced Monday it will again serve free meals to thousands of its students while they're on summer break.
In a news release Monday, JCPS said more than 140 schools and community sites around Louisville will serve breakfast and lunch on mobile units, Monday through Friday. They'll make stops at 32 pools, parks and other locations — listed below — with meals ready to take and eat.
JCPS is receiving help for the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and any student aged 18 and younger is eligible.
The average breakfast might include bagels, juice and milk, while a lunch might include chicken, an apple, biscuit, potato wedges or tots and milk.
"In some cases, the only hot, nutritious meal a student is getting each day is in their school cafeteria," Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release. "That’s why we are committed to providing meals to our youth beyond the end of the school year."
The only change this summer is that the students will be required to eat their meals on-site rather than taking them home.
Here is a list of the breakfast sites:
Here is a list of the lunch sites:
