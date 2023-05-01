LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS on Monday announced plans for the largest construction and renovation plan of high school athletic facilities in the district's history.
The plan calls for installing turf fields at 16 high schools in the next three years, with plans to install turf field at another five high schools in the next 10 years.
"JCPS facilities, including our athletics stadiums, have been neglected for far too long," said Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio in a written statement released during a news conference Monday morning.
"Over the next few years, we are going to transform them so our student-athletes, their families, and fans have the same experience at JCPS athletic fields as they already have at other high schools across our state. These improvements will have a significant impact not only on our athletic programs but also will increase the sense of belonging and pride in our school communities."
The upgrades are part of JCPS' Future State Plan, which includes millions of dollars of investment in new schools and facilities.
The installation of the turf fields will occur in phases, with construction at 16 schools scheduled for completion by the end of the 2025-26 school year:
- Summer 2023 - Construction begins at Academy@Shawnee, Central, Jeffersontown, Marion C. Moore, and Pleasure Ridge Park High Schools.
- Summer 2024 - Construction begins at Doss, Fern Creek, Louisville Male, duPont Manual, and Waggener High Schools.
- Summer 2025 - Construction begins at Atherton, Butler, Eastern, Fairdale, Southern and Valley High Schools.
As part of the plan, new school buildings will be constructed for W.E.B. DuBois and Grace James Academy in the next two years. New buildings will also be built for Iroquois, Seneca and Western High Schools within the next 10 years. Those five schools will also get new stadiums, when their new buildings are finished.
"Our students deserve the best the best facilities to showcase their talents," said April Brooks, JCPS executive director of athletics and activities.
JCPS officials say the estimated price tag for renovating or adding new turf fields and athletic facilities is around $2 million per school.
