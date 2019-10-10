LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to help parents choose the best schools for their children with its annual Showcase of Schools.
The showcase will feature all grades and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Parents can meet with representatives from each school in the district and get information about magnet and career programs.
The online registration and application period for the 2020-21 school year opens Oct. 28 and runs through Dec. 18.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.