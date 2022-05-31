LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education could consider approving parts of the School Choice Plan on Wednesday.
Superintendent Marty Pollio plans to present a report to the board at the meeting. After that, members will have a chance to ask questions.
The district's proposed assignment plan relies on "choice zones." That includes neighborhoods in and near Louisville's west end and central business district. Families living in those areas get to decide where to send their child to school.
Approved changes could take effect in the 2023-24 school year.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the VanHoose Education Center. It's open to the public.
