LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus crashed on the Gene Snyder Freeway as students were being taken home from school on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a school bus crashed on Interstate 265 near the 32-mile marker between La Grange Road and Westport Road in east Louisville around 5 p.m.
There were four students on the JCPS Bus #1758, all from Brandeis Elementary School. EMS was called, but no injuries were reported.
Police say the bus was traveling southbound when the vehicle began to hydroplane, lost control and went into a grassy median. The bus stopped near the median's cable barriers.
Students were put on another JCPS bus and continued on their way home.
Ellis said no other vehicles were involved.
