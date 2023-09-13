LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It doesn't matter how much you like your boss or job, people dream of the day they can do what Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver James Keown just did.
"It was nothing like take this job and shove it stuff, it was cool," Keown said.
He recently told the JCPS bus garage that his time behind the wheel was coming to a stop.
"I'm 71-years-old," he said. "I had retired 13 years ago, and had nothing to do."
But a look at some lottery numbers changed the route he was on.
"I got to checking, I thought I got that number," said Keown. He continued, "Wait a minute, I got that one too."
"He said, 'I just hit the Powerball,' and I said 'you did what?'" his wife Monta Keown said.
First he thought he won $50,000, then he realized the big check would be written for twice that amount.
"Finally, after it sunk in, it was like, man!" James said.
He and his wife ended up with $71,000 after taxes. When he got the big money, he didn't exactly make it rain, but he did get behind the wheel of something other than a bus.
"I had a boat before that, I just got a better one," James said.
The clerk at the gas station where the ticket was sold also got a cut, and Louisville animal shelters that help pets like the Keown's blind cat also got a donation.
"We do have a special place for special needs animals," Monta said. "We feel those animals often get overlooked."
The rest went into savings for the next drawing.
"Oh yeah, I've got tickets for tonight," James said.
