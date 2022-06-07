LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School is out for the summer, but about 10,000 students will take part in summer learning this year.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district has been expanding its summer learning programs since it started in 2019 with about 1,000 students.
The district offers several extended learning programs for kids age 3-18. The program is funded through at least 2024.
For more information about the JCPS summer learning programs, click here.
