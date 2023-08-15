LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - With JCPS classes canceled until at least Aug. 18, several JCPS families took advantage of free bowling Tuesday at the Executive Strike and Spare near the Kentucky Expo Center.
The free event was made possible thanks to Kroger and the Louisville Metro Police Department's PAL (Police Activities League) program.
The free event was set up specifically for JCPS families but coordinators weren't strictly enforcing that rule because they simply wanted to give back to the community during a stressful time for many JCPS families.
PAL director Rick Polin said "the big picture here is it's easy for some of these families to feel neglected or forgotten or like 'how did this happen to us?' So we're trying to find support for you and it's going to be OK, and in the meantime we're going to do some fun cool stuff."
The event started at 9 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m. Lunch was provided by Kroger.
LMPD officers bowled alongside families, cheering the kids on.
We did speak with a JCPS first grader who said he was having a great time, but was still sorry he wasn't in math class -- although he was happy to have extra time to spend with his grandparents.
WDRB's Amanda Roberts also tried her hand at bowling, scoring a strike on live TV. Her next attempt was less successful as she threw a gutter ball.
Several other organizations have stepped up to offer free or reduced price activities for students while classes are out. CLICK HERE for a complete a list.
