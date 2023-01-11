LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Flash Dads are back bringing smiles to children at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school.
The group stopped Wednesday at Indian Trail Elementary School to hand out high-fives and encourage students to have a great day.
⚡️ FLASH DADS | The @JCPSKY #FlashDads struck again this morning, surprising students at @ITESCardinals! We ❤️ to see those smiles! #WeAreJCPS @JCPSDEP1 pic.twitter.com/u9i0qeiw45— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 11, 2023
Flash Dads is a Diversity, Equity and Poverty program created several years ago with efforts to bring in positive male role models. The group has grown over the years.
Every school they visit each month is a complete surprise for students and staff.
Related Stories:
- JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
- Flash Dads group gives encouragement to Louisville school students
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.