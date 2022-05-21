LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) seniors had the chance to get a job offer on the spot at an event in west Louisville.
Gov. Andy Beshear and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio kicked off the "Everybody Counts Signing Day" during an event at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Saturday.
SIGNING DAY 🎓Congratulations to all of our graduating seniors receiving job offers today at Everybody Counts Signing Day! Thank you, @GovAndyBeshear @UPS @kroger @GEAppliancesCo @Ford for making this happen for our students. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/Yr3tcJIeZA— JCPS (@JCPSKY) May 21, 2022
Ford, GE Appliances, Kroger and UPS attended the event, offering jobs to graduating seniors. Nonprofit organizations, higher education and labor partners that support Everybody Counts also attended the event.
"The partnerships that have been built will allow JCPS grads to pursue their dreams, help support their families and produce a better-educated workforce for our entire community," Pollio said in a news release.
Students considering college also had a chance to receive scholarships.
The event included giveaways, refreshments and music.
"This is the first time in Kentucky that a graduating senior can secure one of three pathways – a job at a major employer, postsecondary enrollment or both – at this kind of signing event," Beshear said in a news release.
Additional information about the companies and job applications that graduates are encouraged to fill out can be found here.
