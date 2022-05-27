LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students are trading in jeans and T-shirts this weekend for caps and gowns.
About 6,500 seniors are expected to walk in graduation ceremonies over the next several days. Some of them are still working to earn enough credits for their diplomas, so the district's graduation rate won't be known until later
But JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio expects it to hold steady compared to last year.
This year's graduation ceremonies are the first to be allowed in an indoor space since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
Related Stories:
- JCPS ends another school year overcoming hurdles from COVID-19 pandemic with more looming
- Career fair helping JCPS seniors find jobs before they graduate
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.