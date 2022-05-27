LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students are trading in jeans and T-shirts this weekend for caps and gowns.

About 6,500 seniors are expected to walk in graduation ceremonies over the next several days. Some of them are still working to earn enough credits for their diplomas, so the district's graduation rate won't be known until later

But JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio expects it to hold steady compared to last year.

This year's graduation ceremonies are the first to be allowed in an indoor space since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

