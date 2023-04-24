LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is holding a hire fair this week.
JCPS is searching for educators in its Choice Zone Schools for the 2023-24 academic year. A Choice Zone Teacher Hiring Fair is being held Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
According to JCPS, teachers in the new Choice Zone will be paid an extra $8,000. Interested teachers should bring a resume and could receive a tentative offer on site.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.