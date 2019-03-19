LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is hoping to deal with the growing problem of bullying and suicide by hosting a summit later this week at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The district says the purpose of the Bullying and Suicide Prevention Summit is to begin a conversation on the issues facing teens throughout the state, and to develop ways to support students. As many as 400 people, including JCPS administrators, principals and counselors, will join national experts and state and district leaders for the daylong meeting.
The summit was announced last month after 10-year-old Seven Bridges killed himself. His parents say he was a victim of repeated bullying at Kerrick Elementary and on the school bus, and said they plan to sue the district.
In February, JCPS launched an online reporting tool to give students and families another way to report bullying incidents.
Thursday's summit is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Phillips Lane.
A full list of speakers along with a breakout of sessions is available here.
Related:
- JCPS details suicide prevention efforts after boy's death
- Parents of 10-year-old boy who committed suicide plan to sue JCPS
- Fifth-grader's suicide prompts questions on how to get help with bullying in JCPS
- JCPS offering new tool for reporting bullying
- JCPS quietly paying pricey bullying settlements with taxpayer money
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.