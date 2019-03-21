LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is hosting its first anti-bullying and suicide summit.
More than 400 teachers and staff from schools across Kentucky spent Thursday training and learning ways to intervene in bullying situations.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the summit shows these issues impact districts big and small. "With the tragedies we've had, obviously it was a call to action for us."
Ten-year-old student Seven Bridges took his own life in January, and his parents blame bullies for his death. The story gained national attention. Since then, JCPS has launched an online tool to report bullying, which the district says is working well.
Pollio says he hopes the information being given to teachers and counselors will extend to parents and the community.
"Anytime there is a tragedy with a student it's absolutely heart breaking. It has happened in my time as a principal, and I know that is one of the most difficult things that any educator can experience," Pollio says.
Keynote speaker Jon Akers from the Kentucky Center for School Safety says to end bullying, everyone has to make an effort -- from educators to parents. He says social media is becoming a tool for bullies and making the problem even worse.
