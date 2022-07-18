LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is set to begin offering drive-thru meal delivery again.
Families will be able to get five days of breakfasts and lunches for any child 18 or under, regardless of whether they're JCPS students. The meals will be available at eight schools this Thursday and again on July 28. Those schools are:
- Crums Lane Elementary School
- Seneca High School
- Shelby Traditional Elementary School
- Southern High School
- Tully Elementary School
- Valley High School
- Westport Middle School
- Young Elementary School
"Throughout June, we've done over 128,000 breakfasts and lunches," said Dan Ellnor, assistant director of nutrition services for JCPS. "So we know the need is out there in the community. We're over 70% free and reduced, so this is an important program for Louisville."
JCPS has been offering free breakfast and lunch this summer, but children were required to eat them on site. The district restarted the curbside meal pickups after Congress approved a waiver and it was signed by President Joe Biden.
"We are thankful for the USDA and Congress approving the waiver," Ellnor said in a new release. "Our families are facing increasing need and tighter food budgets during these tough economic times. This is one way we can offer them a convenient way to get free meals for their children."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.