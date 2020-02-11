LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge Park High School has a new place to get medical care.
Jefferson County Public Schools opened a new health clinic inside the school for students, faculty and staff. The clinic has a full-time nurse practitioner, social worker and offers mental health services.
The Park DuValle Community Health Center will run the clinic. CEO Ann Hagan-Grigsby says medical professionals will treat minor ailments and provide preventative services, sports physicals, and follow-up. "It's beautiful clinic space where individuals will have access from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday while schools are open," she says.
School leaders hope the new clinic will help reduce student absences. Two more clinics are scheduled to open in JCPS including, one opening next week at Central High School. Organizers say they are looking at areas that have the most need for medical care and there is no duplication of services.
