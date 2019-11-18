LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host a live online discussion Tuesday night to discuss possible changes to the student assignment plan.
Some of those include allowing west Louisville students more choices on where to attend school, plus new magnet school programs.
The district hopes to provide information and collect feedback during the webinar scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The JCPS Student Assignment Advisory Committee, which includes JCPS parents and staff members, are proposing six changes:
- A dual resides for middle and high school students in the satellite areas
- Eliminating magnet school/program exits
- Utilizing diversity targets and goals for magnet schools/programs
- Replicating popular magnet schools/programs
- Introducing new interest-based magnet schools/programs
- Centralizing magnet lottery admissions processes
The district reviews the student assignment plan every five to seven years. The school board will eventually vote on any proposed changes.
The webinar can be watched here. A separate feedback form can be accessed here.
