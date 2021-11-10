LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood are getting some extra help to excel in life and the classroom.
Jefferson County Public Schools partnered with the Bates Community Development Corporation to offer students more tutoring, cultural diversity classes, art therapy and a mentorship program.
The Kingdom Academy Academic and Enrichment Learning Hub will be operated Monday through Friday out of the Camp Edwards Education Complex on South Hancock Street.
"This where we held the learning hub for students during remote learning," said Dr. F. Bruce Williams from the Bates CDC> "This is the space where so many students found success. I'm absolutely convinced that were are on the right track of being the change that we want to see for our students and community."
The program is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade to keep them in a safe, connected environment to continue their virtual learning. Plus the program serves food to the participants.
The partnership provides a space for students to take part in academic tutoring, cultural diversity classes, art therapy, cooking and an entrepreneurship class.
"Extended learning time and opportunities like this are vitally important for our JCPS community," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release. "This partnership will allow students to continue being engaged after the school day has ended, and will provide whatever assistance they need, whether it's academic help, social-emotional support, mentorship, or just taking advantage of a class that interests them."
The program will serve up to 100 students a day through the end of the 2021-22 school year. Families interested in registering their students for the service can contact Bates CDC at 502-636-0573.
