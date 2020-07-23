LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS students will start school online with NTI 2.O when they return to class on August 25th.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved the district's reopening plan, which includes at least six weeks of non-traditional instruction.
JCPS Chief Communications Officer Renee Murphy says this new version of non-traditional learning will be more structured than what students did during the spring.
"We are anticipating having more live and recorded instruction for students, and that will be conducted by teachers. We will have more communication from teachers," said Murphy. "We will also be engaging our parents more and have more parent involvement and have more parent orientations around NTI, so our parents will know exactly what it will look like, how the day is going to go, and what NTI 2.0 is going to mean."
JCPS says it is working on plans to distribute more Google Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hot spots to students across the county.
"In the spring, we were able to distribute 20 thousand Chromebooks and hotspots to help our families with connectivity, and we anticipate that we will be supplying that many more devices to our families. We are going to have more information in the coming weeks about how families can request Chromebooks and a Wi-Fi hotspots,” Murphy explained. “But, our goal is to make sure every student who needs a device and internet is connected.”
Parents have expressed concern about helping their children with school while also working their full-time job.
"That's one of the things we want to do with NTI 2.0 is to have parent orientations and make them aware of how the process will work and make sure they understand students’ log-in, students’ passwords, and how to operate the platform. We are looking to engage our families more, but we know that, working together, we can be more successful," said Murphy.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will evaluate whether it’s safe to resume in-person classes after the first six-week grading period.
