LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen behavior referrals were given to Jefferson County Public Schools students through the first eight days of the school year for not complying with the district's mask mandate.
Records obtained by WDRB News show 29 behavior referrals were issued to students from Aug. 10-19. Of those, 11 happened in schools, and 18 happened on buses.
JCPS required masks inside district buildings and buses from the start of the 2022-23 school year until Monday based on Jefferson County's COVID-19 community levels. Masks are now optional, because Jefferson County dropped out of the highest community level per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics based on COVID-19 caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths.
Most behavior referrals came from Liberty High School, an alternative school where students were referred for masking compliance issues 13 times while riding district buses, records show.
Most behavior referrals were handled through student conferences, which records show happened 23 times. Four referrals were handled through in-school alternative placements, according to district records.
