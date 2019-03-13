LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As teachers protest education legislation in Frankfort, JCPS continues to push back its school calendar.
That also has residual effects for the district's graduation calendar.
JCPS released updated schedules Tuesday, complete with contingents for the possibility of future "sick outs" or other closings.
Option 4, listed below, is the schedule if there are no more school cancellations after Thursday.
Option 5 listed below, would go into effect if there is another cancellation.
Related Stories:
- JCPS closed Wednesday for fifth 'sick out' in two weeks
- Parents search for child care and student lunches during another JCPS 'sick out'
- House sends one bill that prompted JCPS 'sick out' to Gov. Bevin's desk
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.