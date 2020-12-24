LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest school district is taking a look back on a historic year.
Jefferson County Public Schools released a five-minute year-in-review video Thursday that highlights the ways the school system changed quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic: from getting thousands of students Chromebooks and hotspots to serving millions of drive-thru meals.
Librarians brought books to kids at home, students stayed online after school for virtual clubs and teachers crafted lessons online.
The district plans to release the video on its social media pages Dec. 27, but you can watch it in full below:
