LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here.
JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year.
For the first time, students who live in the west end will have the option to attend school closer to home. JCPS said this change applies to around 1,800 students.
Lissette Vazquez, a single mother with six children, said it makes it easier for her to take her children to school functions.
"The neighborhood kids, they can't be involved in sports or activities because they're too far away so they have to take the school bus home because some parents work or they don't have money for gas," Vazquez said.
Over the summer, the JCPS school board unanimously passed the changes to the student assignment plan. The new plan will first be implemented in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
An application will also need to be completed by Dec. 16 for incoming kindergarteners who live anywhere in the JCPS district to register for next school year. That's also the deadline for students to apply to magnet schools.
As of late November, JCPS was still waiting on hundreds of applications to be completed. If those are not completed by the deadline on Dec. 16, the district said families will be contacted because there is not a default school.
