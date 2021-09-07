LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is now notifying families if a student was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case through its text messaging system.

On Tuesday, JCPS started the new notification system.

Parents can opt-in to receive alerts by texting "Y" to 67587. Those who don't sign up will be contacted by phone.

JCPS is offering free COVID-19 tests for students, staff and their immediate family members at 16 schools across the district. People are encouraged to register for a test.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags