LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is now notifying families if a student was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case through its text messaging system.
On Tuesday, JCPS started the new notification system.
🆕 NOTIFICATION | Starting today, @JCPSKY will notify families if their student is a close contact of a positive #COVID19 case through our text messaging system. Make sure you are signed up by texting the letter “Y” to (6️⃣7️⃣5️⃣8️⃣7️⃣). #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/MBV706h4qq— JCPS (@JCPSKY) September 7, 2021
Parents can opt-in to receive alerts by texting "Y" to 67587. Those who don't sign up will be contacted by phone.
JCPS is offering free COVID-19 tests for students, staff and their immediate family members at 16 schools across the district. People are encouraged to register for a test.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.