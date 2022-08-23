LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The follow-up building inspection that could open the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary remains unscheduled as of Tuesday.
Wilkerson Elementary classes have been held inside the former Watson Lane Elementary building since the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 10 after the new 82,532-square-foot space failed two inspections, mostly because of roofing issues.
At the time, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said he hoped students and staff would only be in the temporary school for about a couple of weeks.
"We've told the staff here that at least these three days and probably two more full weeks, and then we'll hopefully move in after that time," Pollio said Aug. 10 outside the temporary Wilkerson Elementary building.
Nearly two weeks since then, however, JCPS is still waiting for Louisville Metro to schedule a follow-up inspection, according to JCPS Chief of Communications and Community Relations Carolyn Callahan.
Melissa Dudeck, who is the mother of a third grader at Wilkerson Elementary, said she would be surprised if the new Wilkerson Elementary is ready soon based on what she's seen while regularly driving past the construction site on Johnsontown Road.
"There's still, like, siding and stuff that's not even on the outside of the building," Dudeck said. "I don't really know. There's no communication to us about what's happening."
JCPS merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the second failed inspection at the new Wilkerson Elementary.
Communication issues have frustrated Dudeck, she said.
"They had already sent out flyers and everything to meet the teacher and it was at that new location, and then they had to turn around and send out information that, no, we're going to start at Watson Lane," Dudeck said. "… I don't believe it's the school. I believe they're waiting for (Pollio) to say."
She says she's been pleasantly surprised by the quick turnaround in preparing the former Watson Lane Elementary as the temporary home for Wilkerson Elementary, except for the lengthy pickup line after school dismisses.
Dudeck tries to get to the school by around 2:45 p.m., which is about an hour before dismissal, so she can secure a spot in line closer to the school.
"The car rider line is horrendous in the afternoons when picking him up," she said. "You're in the neighborhood, and the car rider line flows out onto Lower River Road."
