LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' new student assignment plan, that will change where many students can go to school, is in its early planning phases.
The district approved the plan at the beginning of the summer in a 7-0 vote. It will give students in Louisville's west end the opportunity to go to school closer to home for the first time in decades. It will also change boundary lines in the district.
Throughout this school year, JCPS is working on outreach and communication efforts for students and families. That's because next school year, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade students will begin following new boundary lines, while all other students continue with their current plan.
The district also plans to open three new schools by this time, including a new middle school in the west end.
Related Stories:
- Pollio says he hopes to build trust with Black communities in new JCPS student assignment plan
- JCPS board unanimously passes most significant changes to student assignment plan in decades
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.