LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student completed a reading challenge and earned a reward for himself and his classmates.
A fourth grader at John F. Kennedy Elementary School had Chick-Fil-A delivered for lunch after he finished reading a book by the end of the school year.
Zeke was determined to read all 250 pages of the "Leader In Me" book before school got out for the summer. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told Zeke that he would bring the student and his classmates Chick-Fil-A for lunch if he finished reading the book before school ended for the summer.
The superintendent and student struck the deal in March when Pollio visited the school in the Park Duvalle neighborhood in west Louisville after it opened for in-person instruction.
Zeke!! I told this 4th grader if he read the entire book “Leader in Me” that I would bring him, his classmates and teachers his favorite meal (he picked @ChickfilA). Zeke delivered so today I delivered to him at @JFKennedyElem! Way to go Zeke! pic.twitter.com/PU5Eoki7Ur— Dr. Marty Pollio (@JCPSSuper) May 21, 2021
"Came back a few weeks later and he was about 190 pages in, his classmates were pushing him, his teachers were pushing him," Pollio said. "So I got word from the principal about a week ago that he finished the book, so here we are today to deliver Chick-Fil-A to the whole class."
Zeke said it's the longest book he has ever read, and taught him about being kind to others.
