LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Jefferson County Public Schools students learned about the day when nearly 3,000 people were killed.
Students at Farnsley Middle School were taught about the tragic day.
"It's so interesting to see the questions they have," Charlotte Humphrey, sixth grade teacher at Farnsley Middle School, said. "Hear and see their reactions about what they learn. A lot of them know a plane crashed but a lot of them don't know that multiple planes were hijacked. It's definitely interesting to see the gears clicking in their heads when they start to realize the intensity of the events."
Humphrey says it's important for students to learn about history so they can see how it changed the world. The middle school students weren't born when the attacks occurred.
