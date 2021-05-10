LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is considering adding high school students to its Board of Education.
The student representatives, one from each of JCPS' seven districts, would represent students' interests at meetings, voicing their perspectives to help inform the board's decision-making process. They would not, however, have the power to vote on anything.
Students presented their proposal to the Board of Education's policy committee on Monday night.
"We have carefully determined guidelines for student eligibility, a process for selection, expectations for attendance and how we will fill vacancies," JCPS student Sebastian Sanchez told the committee. "We hope that you will take our recommendation under consideration and allow students to be active participants in the decision-making process on behalf of all JCPS students."
Some board members raised concerns about how students would be chosen to serve on the board and the time commitment it would require; board meetings are often lengthy and take place on school nights.
The board did not take action on the proposal Monday and will have the final say in approving the addition of student members.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.