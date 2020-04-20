LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As week three of nontraditional instruction begins, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio says student participation in online learning is close to 100 percent.
“In week one, as we closed that out, we were at 93 percent,” said Pollio. “We know we want to get 100 percent and we will keep working towards that.”
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, nontraditional instruction began earlier this month, for nearly 100,000 students in JCPS.
The program, managed by the Kentucky Department of Education, allows more than 150 JCPS schools to offer remote learning during the school closures without losing instructional days.
“We improved in week two with some of our processes, knowing that we have to be flexible working with families,” said Pollio. “We’ve been working extremely hard at this point.”
According to Pollio, if families in the district receive a phone number beginning with 313, they might want to answer.
Pollio says it is probably someone calling from the district’s 313-HELP customer service helpline.
“From the district perspective and schools, we’re really making sure that we are reaching out to families,” said Pollio. “We’ve never been through this either, as well as all of our families have never been through this ... so definitely answer the phone if you see a 313.”
The district’s last day of school is June 3.
“I get a lot of questions about canceling the rest of school for the remainder of the year,” said Pollio. “I can not go below and our board can not go below 1,062 hours of instruction for the entire year. That’s in statute, so we must follow that.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.