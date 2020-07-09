LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall next week to discuss preparations for the new school year.
The virtual town hall will be at 6 p.m. Monday on the JCPS YouTube channel, and district officials will seek feedback from the public and answer questions.
The district encouraged community members to post questions on the district's Twitter and Facebook pages.
At its July 21 meeting, the Jefferson County Board of Education will consider a proposal to delay the starting date for the upcoming year to Aug. 25 to give the district more time and flexibility to prepare.
Educators who responded to a survey from the Jefferson County Teachers Association overwhelmingly want to begin the 2020-21 school year remotely, the union's vice president said Wednesday.
Superintendent Marty Pollio has said that adhering to public health guidance for reopening schools "will be challenging."
