LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is thanking the community for generous donations that enabled the district to purchase hundreds of Chromebooks to make sure every child is ready for remote learning when school begins in two weeks.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Marty Pollio announced that individual and community donors have given the district nearly $145,000, which will buy 450 Chromebooks.
That's on top of the 30,000 Chromebooks and 10,000 internet hotspots JCPS has already bought, using $12.5 million in federal CARES funding.
"When we are in remote learning, there is nothing that is more important than every child having access to a computer, a laptop or a device and also having that internet access," Pollio said.
Pollio said more than 15,000 Chromebooks or other devices and about 2,000 hotspots, have been requested since the online request form went live on the district's website Monday morning.
