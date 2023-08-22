LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education plans to use a search firm to find its next education commissioner.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Jason Glass is leaving the position to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. His last day as commissioner is Sept. 29.
Kentucky Board of Education wants a search firm in place by Dec. 1. The firm will be asked to identify, screen and meet with potential candidates.
According to a news release, Kentucky Board of Education board members approved the posting of a request for proposals to solicit bids from firms that are interested in leading the search.
An interim replacement for Glass hasn't been announced.
Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE). His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.
The commissioner oversees the Commonwealth's K-12 school system and its 635,000 students, as well as acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.
In May, Glass was a finalist to lead schools in Baltimore, Maryland. He did not get that job. At the time, KDE spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said, "Dr. Glass is seeking opportunities that are the right fit for his family, and that allow him to continue what has been a successful and meaningful career."
