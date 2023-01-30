LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There aren't enough teachers in Kentucky, so a group of educators and other stakeholders came up with six new recommendations to fix the state's teacher shortage.
The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers divided into nine sub-groups and came up with these recommendations to ease Kentucky's teacher shortage.
- Conduct a comprehensive study of the state of Kentucky education.
- Address teacher certification and qualification issues that impede teacher recruitment.
- Analyze financial incentives to aid in statewide recruiting and retention efforts.
- Create a legislative mandate to bring together data, programs, and processes across disparate agencies and organizations to create a single “Be a Kentucky Teacher” portal for teacher preparation, recruitment, and application.
- Mandate that every school district implement a teacher recruitment and induction system and provide non-competitive grant funding to support the effort.
- Develop a marketing plan to communicate to all Kentucky audiences the impact and importance of Kentucky educators and public education.
At a news conference on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he wants to see 5% raises for all educators in the state. That's the same amount he proposed in Jan. 2022, as lawmakers went into their budget session. Lawmakers gave what they say was historic funding for education but didn’t specifically give raises.
Beshear said if you adjust for inflation teachers in Kentucky are actually losing money.
Beshear said Kentucky has 11,000 teacher vacancies and ranks 44th in starting pay for teachers.
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Terrie Morgan said the teacher shortage in Kentucky has been on the horizon but is worse than she could have predicted.
"It is absolutely a crisis right now," Morgan said. "I think anyone 20 years ago would have said we expected this to happen, but not to the level or the severity that we're facing today."
Superintendent Morgan sat as co-chair of the coalition and in her nearly three decades in education, she hasn't seen an effort like it.
She said the top priority is teacher pay raises and agrees with Beshear, 5% would help. This, despite Hardin County Schools getting a 2% raise in 2022.
"What you have to look at is, this year alone, we say there's 7 to 9% inflation," she said. "So if we give a 5% raise, is that really keeping up with inflation?"
Even if Governor Beshear proposes a raise for teachers it'd be up to the Kentucky General Assembly to allocate the funds. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said school districts got record money last session.
"After all, teachers are not state employees. They are employees of the local school district," Thayer said. "95% of school districts in Kentucky used that money to give their teachers a raise."
Thayer said funding teacher pensions was also accomplished in the last session and shouldn't be ignored.
"State funding is only one piece of the funding puzzle for local school districts," Thayer, R-Georgetown said. "They have the ability to come up with funds on their own to give those raises and not always look to state government to give them the money."
Superintendent Morgan argued that education is the foundation of the workforce, so investing in education invests in the future.
"They need to realize that we are the lifeline of this state. Without teachers you're not going to have a workforce. You're not going to have people wanting to come and remain in this state, if you don't invest in their children's education," Morgan said.
The report is expected to be discussed by lawmakers Feb. 7, when the House Education Committee meets.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.