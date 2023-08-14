LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Farm Bureau's Education Foundation is awarding the most scholarship money in its history.
According to a news release, the foundation awarded 561 Kentucky students scholarships totaling $751,250 for postsecondary education. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors pursuing higher education.
The students had to have parents or legal guardians as members of the county Farm Bureau to be eligible. Recipients also must maintain their county Farm Bureau membership while the scholarship is offered.
“The education of future generations of Kentuckians is a top priority for our organization,” Mark Haney, KFB president, said in a news release. “We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities and provide them access to postsecondary education. We look forward to continuing the tradition of furthering Kentucky students’ academic goals, both in agriculture and other studies, and helping lead them to a bright future."
