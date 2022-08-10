LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year.
In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
"By allowing test optional admission, our admissions team looks at the students' full academic records to make admissions decisions and scholarship awards," Dr. Carrie Christensen, interim vice president of Midway, said in a news release.
Midway is also keeping tuition rates the same this year, marking the fourth year in a row without a tuition increase.
"We are committed now, more than ever, to remaining one of the most affordable private universities in Kentucky," Midway President Dr. John P. Marsden said in a news release.
Recent campus improvements include dorm renovations, new athletic facilities, technology upgrades and a new equine education center.
Midway University is a private Christian university in Midway, Kentucky.
