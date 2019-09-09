LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vending machines aren't just for food and drinks anymore. One southern Kentucky school is now vending books.
This machine is at Stevenson Elementary in Russellville, which is located near Bowling Green.
Students earn tokens through the Accelerated Reader program.
The students can then use their tokens to get a free book from the vending machine.
District officials say they plan to put another vending machine at a local high school.
