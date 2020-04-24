LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You can't visit The Kentucky Science Center for the time being, but don't fear. The center is bringing science to you with a new series of videos featuring science-based activities that you can do around the house.
Previous activities included creating "smart art," building a geyser out of Mentos mints and painting.
The Science Center will release a new activity at 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Activities will use common household items, or products that are available online.
