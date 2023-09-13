LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dinosaur bone will be revealed at the Kentucky Science Center on Sunday.
The museum in downtown Louisville plans to reveal its new Barosaurus femur bone during an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a dance party, dinosaur-themed activities, paleontology lessons and more.
Jurassic World 3D will be shown at 2 p.m. Those tickets are sold separately.
The science center is celebrating Lottie's birthday, a fiberglass dinosaur on top of the parking lot elevator.
