LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky student gave up his bonus points on a test to help out another student.
On the bottom of his History test, the student asks to give his extra credit points to a fellow classmate who scored the lowest.
The teacher explains on Facebook that the test belongs to one of his "A-plus" students. He scored a 94 on the test without the bonus points, so the teacher agreed to let him donate the points.
His kind act was able to help raise another classmate's score to a passing grade.
