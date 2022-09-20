LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher from Crittenden County was named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
Mandy Perez, who teaches 6th grade English at Crittenden County Middle School, said she's on a mission to show students that reading is magical.
"Teaching is the best profession in the world," she said. "If you are a teacher, you know that. It's tough. There are a lot of days that you don't know that you can go back in there again, but you do every single day, and what we do matters every single day."
Locally, Rebecca Brewer from Norton Commons Elementary School was a finalist in the elementary category and Lauren Niemann from Fern Creek High School was in the running in the high school category.
The winners got a cash reward and a certificate.
