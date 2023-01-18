LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will give away free tickets to a University of Louisville women's basketball game.
Two elementary or middle school basketball teams will have a chance to win.
Teams can enter by emailing their team photograph to kspsocialmedia@kentucky.gov by Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.
Teams must include a description of why they love basketball. The photo will then be posted to its Facebook page.
"We are extremely thankful for our partnership with the Kentucky State Police and the opportunity they are giving these young athletes to attend one of our games," Jeff Walz said in a news release. "We have an incredible group of young women on our team and hope they can become role models that these elementary and middle school students can look up to."
The school teams with the most likes and shares combined will earn tickets to either the UofL game against North Carolina on Feb. 5 or Clemson on Feb. 12.
Whoever comes in first will get to choose which game they want to attend while the runner-ups will be given tickets to the other game.
The winning teams will also get to have a meet and greet with the KSP mascot "Justice."
