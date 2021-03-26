LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education changed its school guidance to match the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schools can decrease the distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet in classrooms as long as everyone is masked. But students still have to maintain a 6-foot distance in common areas like the gym and cafeteria, while singing and during activities like band and sports.
The department recommends moving those activities outdoors, if possible.
Below is the full guidance released earlier this month from the CDC:
- Removes recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. “We don't have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness” in preventing transmission, Massetti said.
- Advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.
- Says spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools, so long as there is not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, the distance should be at least 6 feet.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.