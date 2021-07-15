PANDEMIC - SCHOOLS - CLASSROOM - CHILDREN - AP FILE 2.jpeg
Desks are arranged in a classroom at Panther Valley Elementary School, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nesquehoning, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The start of school is less than a month away, and the Kentucky Department of Public health is advising unvaccinated students, teachers and staff to wear a mask indoors this school year.

In new guidance released by the Kentucky Department of Education Thursday afternoon, DPH laid out a nine-point plan to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread in public schools as students return to in-person learning.

Among the new recommendations are:

  • Vaccination
    • Schools encourage teachers and staff to receive the vaccine
    • Schools host on-site vaccination clinics
  • Masks
    • Unvaccinated students, teachers and staff wear masks when inside
    • Required mask-wearing on all buses for anyone over the age of 2
    • Masks aren't necessary outdoors
  • Distancing
    • Recommended distancing of 3 feet for indoor area where everyone isn't vaccinated

To see the full guidance from the state, click here.

