LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The start of school is less than a month away, and the Kentucky Department of Public health is advising unvaccinated students, teachers and staff to wear a mask indoors this school year.
In new guidance released by the Kentucky Department of Education Thursday afternoon, DPH laid out a nine-point plan to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread in public schools as students return to in-person learning.
Among the new recommendations are:
- Vaccination
- Schools encourage teachers and staff to receive the vaccine
- Schools host on-site vaccination clinics
- Masks
- Unvaccinated students, teachers and staff wear masks when inside
- Required mask-wearing on all buses for anyone over the age of 2
- Masks aren't necessary outdoors
- Distancing
- Recommended distancing of 3 feet for indoor area where everyone isn't vaccinated
