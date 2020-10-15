LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than three weeks after resuming in-person classes on Sept. 28, LaRue County Schools is returning to virtual learning.
With a daily average of 41.7 cases per 100,000 residents, one of the highest rates in the commonwealth, LaRue County was in the red on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence map from Thursday. In light of the new data, the district's 2,400 students will begin at least a week of NTI on Monday, Oct. 19, officials announced after classes Thursday.
"Our positive cases are to the point where we have to make a decision to do NTI next week," Superintendent David Raleigh said.
Some families said it's frustrating to go back and forth between learning in school and learning from home.
"Somebody was just like, 'Come on, we've got it prepared. We're gonna help you out. It's gonna be back to normal — kind of.' And then it's right back to where we started, in the same stressful situation," said the father of a special education student who didn't want to appear on camera.
The man said his son struggled with online classes.
"When we were doing virtual school, I couldn't get a hold of nobody if I had questions, he added. "It took a day to respond through text.
"... It greatly helped when he got back in (the classroom). It did exactly what we needed."
Just last week, the county's incidence rate was in the orange, which connotates between 10 and 25 average daily cases per 100,000 residents.
"The cases, while they may not be high in the school right now and in other parts of the community, there may be isolated places where they are high," Raleigh said. "We know that in those areas that we'll have family members from our students that are working in those areas."
The county needs to fall back into the orange to resume in-person learning, district officials said. A decision on when classrooms can welcome back students will be made when the state releases new COVID-19 data on Oct. 22.
Kentucky's largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, announced Thursday that it will not allow students to return to in-person classes on Oct. 22 as tentatively scheduled due to recent coronavirus trends in Louisville.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.