HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A push to raise the school tax in LaRue County come to an end following Tuesday's special election.
More than 2,000 votes against the tax hike beat out the 1,000 or so supporting votes, and there is a sense of frustration looming over those supporters -- including LaRue County Superintendent David Raleigh.
"Not for me personally, but disappointed for our students and what it could've meant to the district as a whole," Raleigh said.
The LaRue County School Board voted to pass a 'double nickel tax' earlier this year, raising property taxes an additional 10 cents per $100 of assessed property value. However, petitioners halted the move by forcing Tuesday's special vote.
Despite the loss, Raleigh said he respects the Democratic process and tipped his cap to those who stepped forward to support the increase.
"I felt like we were transparent," he said. "I felt like we communicated our needs very well."
The district's needs are what created the idea of the tax hike. In particular, there are concerns with LaRue County Middle School.
A trip to the school building earlier this month revealed to WDRB News an aging, sometimes faulty HVAC system and walls that are separating from the foundation of the structure.
On Wednesday, just days before classes are set to begin, Brandi Piper, a 7th grade teacher, was inside a classroom applying caulk to the edges of the floor that revealed holes near the foundation.
"All along the base of my walls there were holes in the floor," she told WDRB.
As it stands, LaRue County's current income stems from a .05 cent nickel tax. The district said it normally generates around $1 million from that tax, leaving around $300,000 for maintenance of all facilities.
Sixty percent of the $300,000 allocated for maintenance is eaten up by costs at the middle school, the district said.
"It's an old building. It's going to have lots stuff go wrong that will continue to go wrong," Raleigh mentioned. "We'll continue to maintain that because it's all we have."
Maintaining that building requires money, and the funding is not sufficient for large issues that the building will inevitably face.
The district fears keeping up with those costs will require making cuts.
"What will happen is, money that would be spent on programs or stipends or other things, we'll have to start looking at what we can do without," said Raleigh.
Though the added tax funding fell short in the special election, the district's superintendent promises that quality education will remain.
"There will be qualified teachers in those classrooms the first day of school providing quality instruction and caring for those kids, Raleigh said. "That part will not change."
LaRue County students will return to the classroom August 10.
