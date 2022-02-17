LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A letter to parents of students at an elementary school in Brown County, Indiana, is going viral and sparking backlash for including an option for parents to opt out of lessons on, "equity, caring and understanding differences taught in the month of February."
An image of the letter was posted on the Twitter handle @littlewhitty by "Koleen," a woman who identifies herself as a "blue dot in a red state" who tweets about politics.
A public school in Indiana is giving parents the option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/L1QxmH9lRm— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) February 16, 2022
According to a report by FOX 59, Superintendent Emily Tracy responded to the online fervor by stating Brown County Schools, "supports teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices." Tracy went on to say the school district does not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, "including instruction on social studies and histories."
In a statement from Brown County Schools, the school district said it is gathering more information in regards to the letter. Tracy said the district is working to determine the justification for the language in the letter.
"Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law," Tracy said in a statement.
She added that the school district will be responding to parental concerns on an individual basis.
"We are and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families and community members the opportunity to feel welcome," Tracy said.
As of the time of this writing, FOX 59 was working to obtain a copy of the letter.
