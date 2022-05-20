LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind woman persevered to finally achieve her goal of earning a diploma.
Pamela McReynolds, 47, is legally blind. The mother of five children spoke at a graduation celebration on Friday held at the Americana Community Center for students who have obtained their General Educational Development (GED) this school year.
McReynolds passed the reading, science and social studies portions of the GED test before the COVID-19 pandemic. The math portion was the most challenging, taking her eight times to pass, but she finally completed it last month.
"I'm very proud of myself. Just because you have a disability, you can do something," McReynolds said.
When her mother became sick, McReynolds was forced to drop out of school in eighth grade to care for her. She then had children of her own, preventing her from going back to school.
Although McReynolds didn't have a high school diploma, her children have achieved academic success. Her oldest daughter works at Norton Healthcare, another child graduated from Eastern Illinois University and another a recent University of Louisville graduate.
Her two youngest children are continuing their education at Jefferson County Public Schools.
McReynolds worked her first job at Burger King, and eventually took classes for the blind.
"It's been off and on for me for about 20 years," she said.
Recently, McReynolds was been working at a child care center, but said she was let go because she didn't have an education. That was enough to give her motivation to complete her education.
"I'm the type of person that no one is going to tell me what I can and can't do," McReynolds said. "It was time for me to get my education, and stick to it."
McReynolds took classes at the Du Valle Education Center. During her speech on Friday, she thanked teachers "for putting up" with her for the past five years. She said teachers would write words on the boards larger so she could possibly see it.
Susie DeGaris, who retired from JCPS in 2010, has taught adult education for more than a decade.
DeGaris has worked with McReynolds for the past five years as she pursued a GED.
McReynolds learned quickly, according to DeGaris, but the test for advanced math provided some challenges. The symbols, decimal points and signs were difficult to see.
While a reader could verbally assist McReynolds during the tests, the number-centric questions weren't easy to communicate.
DeGaris said McReynolds "buckled down," studying after class and taking practice tests.
McReynolds credited her family and friends taking time to help her study. She said she passed the math test on March 23.
DeGaris said the teachers that worked with McReynolds are thrilled for her and the accomplishment.
"It's been an inspiration to all of us who have worked with her to see how determined and devoted she was to doing things that would be an example to her kids," DeGaris said.
While speaking to dozens of people during the graduation ceremony, McReynolds encouraged others to pursue a GED if they haven't done so already.
"Go get it for you, do it for you," she said.
Anyone interested in learning about adult education, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.